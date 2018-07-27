Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $4,730,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group opened at $48.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

