Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Sartorius (SRT)

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sartorius (ETR:SRT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.75 ($129.12).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Sartorius stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Tuesday.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.