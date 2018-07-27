Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 92 ($1.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.79) price target (down from GBX 170 ($2.25)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 135 ($1.79) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 189 ($2.50) to GBX 165 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 267 ($3.53) to GBX 116 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 132.13 ($1.75).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

LON:MCS opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.39) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.62).

In related news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 66,500 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £75,145 ($99,463.93).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.