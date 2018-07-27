Berenberg Bank Downgrades Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Hold

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 373,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,673. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $708,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock valued at $97,727,433. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 52.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 142.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

