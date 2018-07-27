Benefitfocus (BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNFT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of Benefitfocus opened at $35.33 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.93. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

