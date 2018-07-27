Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for NCR (NCR)

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We don’t expect any major revelations this early in the process and given NCR’s methodical historical change practices, but expect the hardware divestiture drumbeats to continue regardless. In our view, at just 5x 2019E EV/EBITDA, any positive news would drive shares materially higher, although we acknowledge that ATM is likely to remain a lumpy drag until we get closer to year-end and the impending Windows 10 refresh over the next 24-30 months.””

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 183,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. NCR has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 70.12%. NCR’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CEO Michael D. Hayford purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in NCR by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

