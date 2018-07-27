Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.45

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 64892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $660.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

