Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $417,000 in PCM Inc (PCMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PCM by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PCM by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCM by 1,564.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PCM by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

PCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on PCM to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ PCMI opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PCM Inc has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. PCM had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.08%. research analysts forecast that PCM Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCM Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

