Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 220,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

