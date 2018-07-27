Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.98

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 1443877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $446.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.