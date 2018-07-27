Beacon Securities Lowers Celestica (CLS) to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Celestica opened at $12.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.63. Celestica has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.57%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Celestica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 292,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Celestica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

