Beacon Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd (GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – Beacon Securities upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GXE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.47.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million.

In other news, Director John O’connell sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$34,290.00. Also, insider Don Gray acquired 355,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 493,100 shares of company stock worth $538,549 and sold 1,878,159 shares worth $2,155,192.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

