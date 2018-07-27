BCB Bancorp (BCBP) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Head-To-Head Contrast

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

32.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 13.86% 9.48% 0.75% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.85% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given BCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.65 $9.98 million $0.92 16.25 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 8.52 $12.72 million $1.38 34.62

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BCB Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.