BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) and Gazit Globe (GZT) Financial Contrast

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE: BBX) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corp Class A $815.78 million 1.06 $82.19 million $0.72 12.38 Gazit Globe $817.00 million 2.20 $142.00 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corp Class A.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corp Class A 8.75% 6.32% 2.45% Gazit Globe -7.58% 4.55% 1.65%

Dividends

BBX Capital Corp Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gazit Globe pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gazit Globe has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gazit Globe is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

BBX Capital Corp Class A has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.8% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BBX Capital Corp Class A and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corp Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBX Capital Corp Class A currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 82.38%. Given BBX Capital Corp Class A’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBX Capital Corp Class A is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Summary

BBX Capital Corp Class A beats Gazit Globe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBX Capital Corp Class A Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

