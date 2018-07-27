BB&T Corp Purchases 2,057 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

BB&T Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4963 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

