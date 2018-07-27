BB&T Corp Has $18.54 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BB&T Corp lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,620 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $194.18 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $484.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.