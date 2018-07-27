Bazaarvoice (BV) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Bazaarvoice opened at $22.82 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bazaarvoice has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bazaarvoice by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bazaarvoice by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 447,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bazaarvoice by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

