Bazaarvoice (BV) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.
Shares of Bazaarvoice opened at $22.82 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bazaarvoice has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
Bazaarvoice Company Profile
Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.
