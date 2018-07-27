Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.30 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Edward David Lafehr bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,345.00. Also, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 17,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$74,630.70. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $480,076.

Shares of Baytex Energy traded down C$0.09, hitting C$4.16, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 3,263,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,278. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.89 and a 52-week high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.11). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of C$286.07 million for the quarter.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

