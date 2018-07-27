Basf (BAS) PT Set at €120.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.21 ($115.54).

Basf traded down €2.54 ($2.99), reaching €82.08 ($96.56), on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,175,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

