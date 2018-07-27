Barrick Gold (ABX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$17.00. The stock traded as low as C$15.32 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 1595602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

In other news, insider Katherine Sipos purchased 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,020.00. Also, insider Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,267 shares of company stock worth $1,124,756.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.