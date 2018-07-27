Barnes Group (B) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.52 billion (+5-6%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

NYSE B opened at $64.15 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

