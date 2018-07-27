Barclays Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Telefonica (TEF)

Telefonica (BME:TEF) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

TEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.27 ($10.90).

Telefonica opened at €8.20 ($9.65) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Telefonica has a 12 month low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a 12 month high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

