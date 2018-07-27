Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €20.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.49 ($34.69).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €21.49 ($25.28) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

