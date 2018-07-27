Banner (BANR) & SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Head to Head Contrast

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 26.89% 14.53% 1.22% Banner 14.02% 8.53% 1.08%

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $2.02 billion 8.31 $490.50 million $9.91 32.02 Banner $505.82 million 4.02 $60.77 million $2.99 21.02

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Banner pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SVB Financial Group and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 Banner 0 4 1 0 2.20

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $349.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Banner has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Banner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Banner on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory service; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The company's SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel, and India. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 branch offices, including 175 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 13 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.