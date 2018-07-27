Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Releases Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million.

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,451 shares of company stock worth $330,300. Corporate insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

