Bank of The West Sells 429 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in McKesson were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,787,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,562,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson opened at $127.06 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.39.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

