Bank of The West Invests $446,000 in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,851,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations opened at $46.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

