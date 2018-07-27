Bank of The West Has $3.31 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 426,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,559 shares of company stock worth $1,358,270. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

