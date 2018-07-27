Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

Bank Of Princeton traded down $1.22, hitting $33.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.61.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.