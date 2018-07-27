Bank of Montreal Can Invests $17.47 Million in The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 820,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 80,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $188,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of The Carlyle Group opened at $23.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

