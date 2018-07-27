Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRED. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,358,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,946,000 after buying an additional 666,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 964.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter.

CRED stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.3054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

About iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

