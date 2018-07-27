Bank of Marin Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp opened at $89.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $90.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,216 shares of company stock valued at $96,539 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

