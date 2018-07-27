Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 10,803 DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 652.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $68.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

