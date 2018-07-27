Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BancorpSouth have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings benefited from higher net interest revenues and non-interest revenues, partially offset by elevated expenses. Loans balances also improved during the quarter. Given a strong balance-sheet position, the company has been steadily enhancing shareholders’ value through strategic acquisitions, dividend hikes, share buybacks and excellent expense-management initiatives. Recently, the company announced plans to acquire Icon Capital Corporation. However, volatile net interest margin and exposure towards risky loan portfolios remain major concerns for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BXS. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank opened at $33.45 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,402,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,010,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,239,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,612,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,539,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

