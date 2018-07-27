Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €6.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €6.07 ($7.14).

Shares of Banco Santander opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

