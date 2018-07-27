Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €4.85 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.85 ($5.71) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.07 ($7.14).

Banco Santander traded up €0.11 ($0.13), reaching €5.44 ($6.40), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 123,600,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,230,000. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

