Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €8.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.41) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.56 ($8.89).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria traded up €0.12 ($0.14), reaching €6.65 ($7.82), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 49,660,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

