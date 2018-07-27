Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHGE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE opened at $34.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.73. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maria C. Borras sold 19,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $723,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $112,462.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $234,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.