Baidu (BIDU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $307.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.75.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Baidu has a 52-week low of $197.11 and a 52-week high of $284.22. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.7% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.6% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 39.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

