Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,993,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 166,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 3,400,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,801,618.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BW opened at $2.18 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.00). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 120.03% and a negative net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

