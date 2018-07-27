Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €84.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.53 ($108.85).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €82.02 ($96.49) on Monday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a twelve month high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

