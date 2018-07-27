B. Riley Weighs in on Carlisle Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

NYSE:CSL opened at $122.25 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,679 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $76,217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 281.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,092,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,054,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

