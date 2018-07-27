Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 1,348,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,481,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.12.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,249,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 249,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 135,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

