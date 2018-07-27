Avid Technology (AVID) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avid Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.3009073845111 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st.

Avid Technology traded up $0.44, reaching $5.36, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 558,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,178. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.