Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.01

Press coverage about Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avid Bioservices earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1560828904802 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 11,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.99. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

