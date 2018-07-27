Avangrid (AGR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.