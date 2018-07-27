Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.04 to C$13.07 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment opened at C$13.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.80.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.37 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 57.75% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

In related news, Director Maurice Kagan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00. Also, Director Nancy Lockhart sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$93,980.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.