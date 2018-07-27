Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised 51job from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

JOBS stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 18.16%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

