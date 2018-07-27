Atria Investments LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter.

ROOF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

