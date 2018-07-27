Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 27,953 Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living opened at $9.38 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

